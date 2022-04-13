IS supporter given life sentence for murdering UK lawmaker

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 file photo, an image of murdered British Conservative lawmaker David Amess is displayed near the altar in St Peters Catholic Church before a vigil in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England. A jury deliberated for just 18 minutes Monday before finding a fervent Islamic State supporter guilty of stabbing lawmaker David Amess to death a slaying that shocked the nation and sparked calls for increased police protection for politicians. Ali Harbi Ali, 26, was found guilty by London’s Central Criminal Court of murder and preparing terrorist acts. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)