3 Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 6-month mission

This photo released by Xinhua News Agency shows an image captured off the screen at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China showing the crew of China's Shenzhou-14 manned spaceship observing the Shenzhou-15 spaceship conducting a fast automated rendezvous and docking with the space station's Tianhe module on Nov. 30, 2022. Three Chinese astronauts docked early Wednesday with their country's space station, where they will overlap for several days with the three-member crew already onboard and expand the facility to its maximum size. (Guo Zhongzheng/Xinhua via AP)