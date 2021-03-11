Emperor's mosaic displayed in Italy after stint as NYC table

Authorities stand around a 1.5 square meter colorful mosaic dating back to 40 A.D. and belonging to the flooring of Caligula’s lavish ceremonial ships, that was found thanks to a joint police operation in the rooms of a Manhattan house and returned to the museum of Nemi, near Rome, Thursday, March 11, 2021. In September 2017, the department for cultural heritage protection of the Italian Carabinieri police, in collaboration with New York district attorney, managed to sequester the mosaic from the house of an Italian-American woman who brought it in the states illegally many decades earlier. (AP Photo/Paolo Santalucia)