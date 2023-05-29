Ex-El Salvador President Mauricio Funes sentenced to 14 years for negotiating with gangs

FILE - El Salvador's President Mauricio Funes stands in the National Assembly before speaking to commemorate the anniversary of his third year in office in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 1, 2012. El Salvador's Attorney General's Office on Friday, May 12, 2023 asked a court to impose a 16-year prison sentence on the former president for allegedly arranging a truce with gangs to lower the homicide rate in exchange for benefits for their jail leaders. (AP Photo/Luis Romero, File)