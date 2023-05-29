Ex-El Salvador President Mauricio Funes sentenced to 14 years for negotiating with gangs

FILE - El Salvador's President Mauricio Funes stands in the National Assembly before speaking to commemorate the anniversary of his third year in office in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 1, 2012. El Salvador's Attorney General's Office on Friday, May 12, 2023 asked a court to impose a 16-year prison sentence on the former president for allegedly arranging a truce with gangs to lower the homicide rate in exchange for benefits for their jail leaders. (AP Photo/Luis Romero, File)

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A judge sentenced former El Salvador President Mauricio Funes to 14 years in prison Monday for negotiating with gangs during his administration.

Funes’ trial began in April with the former leader living in Nicaragua. El Salvador changed its laws last year to allow trials in absentia.

Prosecutors had accused Funes of illicit association and failure to perform his duties for the gang truce negotiated in 2012. Funes had denied negotiating with the gangs or giving their leaders any privileges.

