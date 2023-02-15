Grand jury indicts father of July 4 parade shooting suspect

Robert E. Crimo Jr., center, father of Robert Crimo III, talks with his attorneys as they wait for court to begin before Judge George D. Strickland at the Lake County, Ill., Courthouse Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Waukegan, Ill. Crimo Jr., faces seven counts of felony reckless conduct for signing the application for his son's firearm owners ID card in December of 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)