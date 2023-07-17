Top official in Justice Department's criminal division to depart

FILE - Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department's Criminal Division speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, Sept. 13, 2022. The head of the Justice Department’s criminal division is leaving at the end of July after two years of overseeing work that ranges from corporate fraud prosecution to war crimes investigations. Polite's tenure has included work to combat human smuggling, prosecute white-collar crime and pursue accountability for Russian war crimes in Ukraine, Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)