Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van

Maitlyn Gandy, right, and attorney Benson Varghese arrive at Wise County Courthouse in Decatur, Texas, to give a statement about the death of Gandy's daughter, Athena Strand, 7, on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Strand was was kidnapped and killed late last week allegedly by a FedEx delivery driver. (Amanda McCoy/Fort Worth Star-Telegram)/Star-Telegram via AP)