Child dies of suspected fentanyl overdose, parents arrested

In this photo released by the Santa Rosa Police Department, investigators collect evidence from the home of Evan Frostick, 26, and Madison Bernard, 23, the parents of a 15-month-old toddler found unresponsive in a bedroom in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, May 9, 2022. The toddler later died at a hospital and her parents were arrested on suspicion of child abuse after police said they found drug paraphernalia and fentanyl in the family's apartment. (Santa Rosa Police Department via AP)