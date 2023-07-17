Biden to meet with pope's Ukraine peace envoy, with the plight of children top of cardinal's agenda

FILE - Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, head of the CEI (Italian Conference of Bishops), welcomes parishioners after celebrating Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Moscow, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Pope Francis’ peace envoy was travelling to Washington on Monday, July 17 in hopes of promoting peace initiatives for Ukraine and supporting humanitarian operations, especially concerning children, the Vatican said. Cardinal Matteo Zuppi’s visit, which lasts through Wednesday, follows his recent mission to Moscow and an earlier stop in Kyiv, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)