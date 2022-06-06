British Prime Minister Johnson to face no-confidence vote

FILE - Anti-Boris Johnson and anti-Brexit protesters hold placards by Parliament Square, in London, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Britain’s governing Conservatives will hold a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, June 6, 2022 that could oust him as Britain’s leader. Johnson has been struggling to turn a page on months of ethics scandals, most notably over rule-breaking parties in government buildings during COVID-19 lockdowns. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)