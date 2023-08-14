Ethiopian airstrike on a town square in the restive Amhara region kills 26, health official says

FILE - Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, left, accompanied by House speaker Tagesse Chafo, right, addresses the parliament in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Nov. 15, 2022. Authorities in Ethiopia are carrying out mass arrests of hundreds, even thousands, of people in the capital after deadly unrest in the country’s Amhara region, lawyers and witnesses said. Ethiopia’s parliament is to vote Monday Aug. 14, 2023 on giving formal approval to extraordinary measures which allow authorities to arrest suspects without a warrant, conduct searches and impose curfews. (AP Photo/File)