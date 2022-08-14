More US lawmakers visiting Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi trip

FILE - Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget in Washington, on April 26, 2022. A delegation of American lawmakers is visiting Taiwan just 12 days after a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that angered China. China responded to Pelosi's visit by sending missiles, warships and warplanes into the seas and air around Taiwan. The five-member delegation is led by Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey and is in Taiwan on Sunday and Monday. (Al Drago/Pool Photo via AP)