Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter for espionage

FILE - Car passes the building of the Federal Security Service (FSB, Soviet KGB successor) in Lubyanskaya Square in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, July 24, 2017. Russia’s top security agency says a reporter for the Wall Street Journal has been arrested on espionage charges. The Federal Security Service (FSB), the top KGB successor agency, said Thursday, March 30, 2023 that Evan Gershkovich was detained in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg while allegedly trying to obtain classified information. (AP Photo, File)