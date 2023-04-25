Taliban kill mastermind of suicide bombing at Kabul airport

FILE - A carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, on Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Hoover died in an attack at Afghanistan's Kabul airport, along with 12 other U.S. service members. The Taliban have killed the senior Islamic State group leader behind the August 2021 bombing outside the Kabul airport that killed 13 service members and about 170 Afghans. That is according to the father of a Marine killed in the attack who was briefed on April 25, 2023, by military officials. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)