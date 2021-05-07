EU leaders attend summit in person for 1st time this year

A view of the Crystal Palace on Thursday, May 6, 2021, which will be the venue of an upcoming EU summit in Porto, Portugal. European Union leaders are meeting for a summit in Portugal on Friday, May 7 sending a signal they see the threat from COVID-19 on their continent as waning amid a quickening vaccine rollout. Their talks hope to repair some of the damage the coronavirus has caused in the bloc, in such areas as welfare and employment. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)