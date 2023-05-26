Judge says fire retardant drops are polluting streams but allows use to continue

FILE - Deb Lathrop prepares a snack in the kitchen behind a window sprayed with fire retardant left from the Spring Creek fire on July 20, 2018, in La Veta, Colo. A judge ruled Friday, May 26, 2023, that chemical retardant dropped on wildfires by the U.S. Forest Service is polluting streams in western states in violation of federal law, but said that it can keep being used to fight fires. (Joe Amon/The Denver Post via AP)