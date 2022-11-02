Parkland school killer formally sentenced to life in prison

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is seated at the defense table for a sentencing hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison for murdering 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School more than four years ago. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)