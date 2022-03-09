Texas flagged 27,000 mail ballots for rejection in primary

FILE - Pam Gaskin talks about her mail-in primary election ballot at her home Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Missouri City, Texas. “It took me three tries and 28 days but I got my ballot and I voted,” said Gaskin, 75, of Houston. Like many rejected mail voters, she did not list a matching identification number that Texas' new law requires. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)