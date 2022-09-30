Sailor found not guilty of setting fire that destroyed ship

FILE - US Navy sailor Ryan Sawyer Mays walks past reporters at Naval Base San Diego before entering a Navy courtroom, Aug. 17, 2022, in San Diego. No one disputes that the Navy shares blame for the loss of the USS Bonhomme Richard, the $1.2 billion amphibious assault ship that was consumed by flames in San Diego in July 2020 as officers failed to respond quickly and its crew struggled with broken equipment. But none of that would not have happened, according to prosecution closing arguments, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, without Ryan Sawyer Mays. (AP Photo/Julie Watson, File)