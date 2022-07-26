Saudi crown prince: First EU visit since Khashoggi killing

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, shows the way to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman prior their meeting in Athens, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Bin Salman arrived in Greece Tuesday on his first trip to a European Union country since the killing in 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi that triggered widespread international condemnation. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)