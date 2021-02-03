PBS chief defends filmmaker Ken Burns, touts diversity

FILE - Paula Kerger, President and CEO of PBS, speaks during the PBS Winter TCA Press Tour on Jan. 10, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Speaking Monday Feb. 1, 2021, to the Television Critics Association in a virtual Q&A, Kerger rejected a filmmaker’s claim that public TV’s long relationship with documentarian Ken Burns has come at the expense of diversity. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)