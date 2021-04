Events in the long life of Britain's Prince Philip

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 1928 file photo, Romania's King Michael, second left, with his mother, Princess Helene, enjoy a holiday at Mamaia, Romania. From left, Princess Fedora of Greece, King Michael, Princess Helene, Princess Irene of Greece, Princess Marguerite of Greece, Prince Philip of Greece and Prince Paul of Greece. Prince Philip was born into the Greek royal family but spent almost all of his life as a pillar of the British one. His path was forged when he married the heir to the British throne, and a promising naval career was cut short when his wife suddenly became Queen Elizabeth II. Nevertheless, he set about forging a place for himself as royal consort. He was a patron of charities and a supporter of projects for young people. He was married for more than 73 years and was still carrying out royal engagements into his late 90s. (AP Photo/File)