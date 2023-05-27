Fight still ahead for Texas' Ken Paxton after historic impeachment deepens GOP divisions

Rep. Andrew Murr, R - Junction, Chair of the House General Investigating Committee, right, listens as Rep. Ann Johnson, D - Houston, Vice Chair, speaks during the impeachment proceedings against state Attorney General Ken Paxton in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas, Saturday, May 27, 2023. Texas lawmakers have issued 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton, ranging from bribery to abuse of public trust as state Republicans surged toward a swift and sudden vote that could remove him from office. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)