Ethiopia lifts state of emergency early, citing calming war

FILE - Ethiopian military parade with national flags attached to their rifles at a rally organized by local authorities to show support for the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), at Meskel square in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Nov. 7, 2021. Ethiopian lawmakers voted on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 to end the country's three-month state of emergency, citing recent developments in the conflict, as mediation efforts continue to end the deadly war in the north. (AP Photo, File)