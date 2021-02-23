Georgian police storm opposition office to arrest leader

Nika Melia, head of the United National Movement speaks to a journalist in Tbilisi, Georgia, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Police in Georgia have stormed the headquarters of the country's main opposition party and arrested its leader. The arrest of Nika Melia, head of the United National Movement, aggravates the political tensions that have been rising since the October parliamentary election that the opposition is demanding be rerun. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)