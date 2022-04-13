Dogs owned by Iditarod vet, reality TV star kill family pet

FILE - Jessie Holmes takes a break from cooking his dogs a meal to nuzzle with two wheel dogs at the Ophir checkpoint during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. A pack of sled dogs belonging to Holmes, Iditarod veteran and reality TV star killed a family pet in Alaska, officials said. Authorities in Wasilla are investigating a March 30, 2022 incident involving dogs owned by musher Holmes, who finished third in year's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race and stars in "Life Below Zero: Alaska" on the National Geographic channel. (Zachariah Hughes/Anchorage Daily News via AP, Pool, File)