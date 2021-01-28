NY data show nursing home deaths undercounted by thousands

FILE — In this Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address virtually from The War Room at the state Capitol, in Albany, N.Y. New York may have undercounted COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents by thousands, the state attorney general charged in a report Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 that dealt a blow to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's oft-repeated claims that his state is doing better than others in protecting its most vulnerable. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, Pool, File)