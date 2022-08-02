UK authorities charge man arrested at castle with crossbow

FILE - Police guard the Henry VIII gate to Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. British prosecutors have charged on Tuesday. Aug. 2, 2022, a man with intending to “injure or alarm” Queen Elizabeth II after he was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day of 2021. Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, has been charged under the Treason Act after allegedly being caught with a crossbow on the palace grounds. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)