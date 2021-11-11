Myanmar court sentences US journalist to 11 years in jail

FILE - U.S. journalist Danny Fenster works out of his van that he made into a home/office in Detroit in 2018. The lawyer for detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster says a court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 has sentenced him to 11 years in prison after finding him guilty on several charges including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. (Fenster Family photo via AP, File)