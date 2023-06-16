Iowa high court refuses to unblock strict ban on most abortions

FILE - Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. An Iowa court ruling expected Friday, June 16, 2023, could outlaw most abortions in the state or keep the procedure legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy, at least for now. Reynolds is looking to reinstate the blocked 2018 “fetal heartbeat” law that does not allow abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant. Currently, abortions are allowed up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)