Uber to give UK drivers minimum wage, pension, holiday pay

FILE- In this Oct. 30, 2018, file photo, former Uber drivers Yaseen Aslam, left, and James Farrar pose for the media outside the Royal Courts of Justice ahead of a legal hearing over employment rights in London. Uber is giving its U.K. drivers the minimum wage, pensions and holiday pay, following a recent court ruling that said they should be classified as workers and entitled to such benefits, the company announced Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Farrar and Aslam of the App Drivers And Couriers Union said in a statement, the changes stopped short of the Supreme Court's ruling that pay should be calculated from when drivers log on to the app until they log off. And they said the company can't decide by itself the expense base for calculating the minimum wage, which should be based on a collective agreement. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)