Vanessa Bryant said LA sheriff promised to secure crash site

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo flowers are placed in honor of Kobe Bryant, in Calabasas, Calif., at the site of a helicopter crash that killed Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others one year ago. According to court documents, Kobe Bryant's widow said she pleaded with the Los Angeles County sheriff to make sure no one takes photographs from the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, and he reassured that the area had been secured. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)