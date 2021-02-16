European Space Agency seeks diversity in new astronaut drive

FILE - In this Oct.11, 2001 file photo, French astronaut Claudie Haignere, left, speaks to the media as her Russian crewmate Viktor Afanasyev looks on in Star City, Russia. The ESA, NASA's European equivalent, is highlighting diversity in the drive: The final frontier for such predominantly white and male agencies. This year the ESA is looking to recruit more women astronauts, as well as people with disabilities who always dreamed of going into space. (AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel, File)