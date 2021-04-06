California's Pacific Gas & Electric charged in 2019 wildfire

FILE - In this Feb 20, 2020, file photo, a Pacific Gas and Electric truck drives past a PG&E location in San Francisco. A California prosecutor has charged troubled Pacific Gas & Electric with starting a 2019 wildfire. The Sonoma County District Attorney on Tuesday April 6, 2021, charged the utility in the October 2019 Kincade Fire north of San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)