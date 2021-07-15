Lebanon PM-designate steps down after months of deadlock

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 14, 2021 file photo, released by Lebanon's official government photographer Dalati Nohra, Lebanese President Michel Aoun, left, meets with Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, at the presidential palace, in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon. Hariri said Thursday, July 15, 2021, that he is stepping down, nine months after he was named to the post by the parliament, citing “key differences" with Aoun. (Dalati Nohra/Lebanese Official Government via AP, File)