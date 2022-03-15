No charges against 2 Chicago officers in fatal shootings

FILE- This April 16, 2021 file photo shows protesters marching near Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home in Logan Square to protest the fatal shooting by Chicago police of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. No charges will be filed against the Chicago police officers who fatally shot Adam Toledo and 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez during foot pursuits within days of each other last year, a prosecutor announced Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)