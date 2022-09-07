Police arrest Vegas-area elected official in reporter death

In this May 11, 2022, file photo, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, in his Las Vegas office. Police say they are serving search warrants in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Las Vegas newspaper reporter last week. In a statement Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 Metro Police didn’t specify where they were searching in connection with the death of reporter Jeff German. But the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported uniformed officers and police vehicles were seen outside the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)