Reigning Mrs. World arrested over onstage melee in Sri Lanka

Mrs. World 2019 Caroline Jurie, center, leaves a police station after obtaining bail in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Jurie's decision to remove the crown from the the winning Mrs. Sri Lanka contestant on stage moments after the winner was announced, because of claims she was a divorcee, drew widespread social media condemnation. The winner Pushpika de Silva who was crowned again later had complained to police that her head was wounded when the clips of her crown were removed by Jurie. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)