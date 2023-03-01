RFK killer Sirhan Sirhan denied parole by California board

FILE - Sirhan Sirhan reacts during a parole hearing on Feb. 10, 2016, at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego. California Gov. In 2021, a California parole board voted to free Robert F. Kennedy's assassin but the decision was overturned by the governor. Sirhan Sirhan will once again appear before the board Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at a hearing at a federal prison in San Diego County to again seek their approval for his release. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, Pool, File)