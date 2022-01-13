Man charged with storming Capitol made rap videos about riot

This image from U.S. Capitol Police security video, contained in the complaint against Billy Knutson, shows Knutson, annotated by the source, inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Knutson was charged on Jan. 12, 2021, with storming the U.S. Capitol. He performed rap songs about the riot in videos posted on his YouTube channel, federal authorities say. (Department of Justice via AP)