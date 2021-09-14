Fate of California Gov. Gavin Newsom hangs on recall vote

Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, gestures next to his wife, first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and their daughter, Brooklynn, before speaking to volunteers in San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The recall election that could remove California Democratic Gov. Newsom is coming to an end. Voting concludes Tuesday in the rare, late-summer election that has emerged as a national battlefront on issues from COVID-19 restrictions to climate change. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)