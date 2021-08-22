Hurricane Henri closes in as the Northeast braces for impact

Kristen Pavese of Kings Park, N.Y., center right, waits for a ride with her bridesmaids after they departed a ferry in Bay Shore, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, cutting short a bachelorette party weekend on Fire Island. They decided to leave Fire Island two days early as they suspected that there may be an ordered evacuation due to incoming Hurricane Henri as businesses started to shut down on the island. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)