Swedes acquitted of desecrating sunken ferry with robot dive

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 1994 file photo, the bow door of the sunken passenger ferry M/S Estonia is lifted up from the bottom of the sea, off Uto Island, in the Baltic Sea, near Finland. The huge toll of 852 victims made this the region's worst peacetime maritime disaster. Two Swedes were acquitted Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 of desecrating an entombed ferry by sending down a robot in the Baltic Sea from a German ship to film the wreck of one of Europe’s deadliest maritime disasters. In its ruling, the Goteborg District Court said Monday they had violated the law by sending down a cable-bound diving robot to the M/S Estonia that sank Sept. 28, 1994, killing 852 people. But it was done off a German-flagged ship in international waters, hence acquitting them. (Jaakko Aiikainen, Lehtikuva via AP, File)