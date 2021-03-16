Venezuelan teen sells drawings on Twitter to buy food

Samuel Andres Mendoza sits in his room with a laptop, gifted to him by his social media followers, at his home in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. After the 14-year-old tweeted to sell his drawings to buy food, an artist gave him a scholarship to study drawing, and social media followers sent him a set of artists' pencils and food. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)