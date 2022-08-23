Republican Sweeney plans to withdraw from Alaska House race

FILE - Tara Sweeney, a Republican seeking the sole U.S. House seat in Alaska, speaks during a forum for candidates, May 12, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. Sweeney said Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, she plans to end her campaign, saying she does not see a path to victory or to raise the money needed to be successful in the November general election. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)