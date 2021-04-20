UN seeks $29M for St. Vincent amid new volcanic threats

This image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Richmond Vale waterfront covered in volcanic ash, in Chateaubelair, St. Vincent, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, a day after after another eruption of the La Soufriere volcano. St. Vincent is the biggest of the islands forming St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which gained independence from Britain in 1979 and has a population of about 110,000. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)