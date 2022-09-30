Thai court rules PM can stay, did not exceed term limit

FILE - Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, left, greets Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan at parliament on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand’s Constitutional Court is set to rule Friday, Sept. 30, on whether Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has exceeded the term limits of his job and must leave office immediately. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)