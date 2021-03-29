Metcalf loves her 'weirdo B storyline' on TV's 'The Conners'

This combination photo shows actress Laurie Metcalf at the 72nd annual Tony Awards in New York on June 10, 2018, left, Metcalf at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2018, and at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. The Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress stars in the ABC comedy "The Conners." (AP Photo)