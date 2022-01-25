COVID-19 vaccine booster drive is faltering in the US

FILE - Pitt student Michael Burke, 21, gets a COVID-19 booster shot from nursing student Colette Sayegh, on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the Peterson Events Center in Oakland, Pa. The COVID-19 booster drive in the U.S. is losing steam, worrying health experts who have pleaded with Americans to get an extra shot to shore up their protection against the highly contagious omicron variant. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File )