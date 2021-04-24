ASEAN leaders demand Myanmar coup leaders end killings

Indonesian marines patrol the street near the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretariat ahead of a leaders' meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, April 24, 2021. Southeast Asian leaders are to meet Myanmar's top general and coup leader in an emergency summit in Indonesia Saturday, and are expected to press calls for an end to violence by security forces that has left hundreds of protesters dead as well as the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other political detainees. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)